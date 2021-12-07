Contact sports allowed in Davao for fully vaxxed players

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 December) — The Davao City Task Force COVID-19 chaired by Mayor Sara Duterte has allowed fully vaccinated players to participate in contact sports.

Based on Resolution 50 dated December 3 but released only on Tuesday, a “no vaccination, no play policy” has been imposed by the local government, requiring players to get fully vaccinated before they can participate in some contact sports, particularly basketball, football, volleyball, and frisbee.

The resolution has adopted the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on the conduct of contact sports.

The local government tasked the management of the sports venues or barangay staff to only allow fully-vaccinated individuals to play “by presenting their legitimate vaccination cards issued by the government.”

The resolution provides that these contact sports are best played in open field areas and reputable basketball courts registered with the Business Bureau, including those in subdivisions.

The task force also allowed barangay games in barangay-owned or managed covered courts but prohibited street games in barangays and basketball leagues, including other contact sports tournaments.

It said contact sports are “strictly for exercise purposes only.”

It added that barangays classified as high risk “shall be prohibited from the conduct of sports activities until such time that their barangay will be placed to low risk classification.”

Citing Department of Trade and Industry Memorandum Circular No. 21-41, the resolution provides that indoor facilities are allowed to open 50% of the venue capacity for both contact and non-contact sports, and 70% for outdoor venues for contact sports and non-contact sports under Alert Level 2.

The city requires all workers of sports venues to be fully vaccinated.

Davao City remains under Alert Level 2 until December 15. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

