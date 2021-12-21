Damages wrought by ‘Odette’ expected to have “serious” impact on economy

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 21 December) –The numbers are not in yet but authorities said the damages wrought by super typhoon “Odette” would have a “serious” impact on the country’s economy already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mylah Faye Aurora Cariño, Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) director of the National Economic Development Authority said the country’s economic managers have deployed teams to the areas badly affected by typhoon “Odette” to assess the damages.

Cariño said many areas impacted by the typhoon are major tourism earners like Cebu, Bohol and Siargao Island.

“The numbers are not in yet but judging from news reports, it will take huge investments and time for these areas to recover,” she said.

The Department of Tourism in its 2020 report said Cebu and Bohol are top tourist destinations in the country while Siargao Island has become famous among the young travelers.

The report said the country earned US $9.31 billion in 2019 but crashed by 82.1 percent in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNNGo, a travel site for CNN International , had recently named Siargao’s Cloud 9 as top 8 among the world’s best surfing spots.

Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco Matugas estimated the damage in Siargao Island at 20 billion pesos.

Matugas said Siargao’s famous board walk was swept away by ‘Odette’s’ category 4 winds and waves.(Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

