Davao City gets bomb threat

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 December) – A still unidentified person left a letter on Tuesday at the City Hall containing a bomb threat, an official of the Public Safety Security Command Center (PSSCC) said.

Retired Police Lt. Col. Angel Sumagaysay, PSSCC head, said in a text message Tuesday that personnel from Davao City Police Office and Task Force Davao are investigating to determine the identity of the person who left the “threat letter”.

He said authorities are not taking the threat lightly, stressing that each threat is a very serious matter.

“There is an ongoing investigation to find out who left the threat letter at City Hall and whether it’s real,” he said.

He added that business activities during the yuletide season will not be halted and assured Dabawenyos that the city remains “safe and secured” with security forces deployed to enforce peace and order.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, the city government said that authorities are currently investigating two bomb threats.

“Violent extremism is a scourge around the globe and Dabawenyos should, at all times, remain vigilant. On the other hand, threats may be politically motivated particularly from people who have evil intent,” it said.

It encouraged the public to report immediately information about planned terror attacks and report any suspicious activities to Task Force Davao hotline numbers: 224-0911, 09992271111 (Smart) and 09171314333 (Globe).

Sumagaysay told residents to nurture the “culture of security” to quell threats of terrorism.

“We need the support of the public, most especially if they see something, they report… Let’s remain vigilant and support your security cluster,” he said.

On September 2, 2016, a bomb explosion at the Roxas Night Market in the city killed 15 persons and wounded 69 others. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

