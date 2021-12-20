FACT CHECK Former foreign secretary del Rosario not leaving Robredo’s presidential bid

A claim by Manila Times columnist Rigoberto Tiglao that former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario has vanished from the presidential quest of Vice President Leni Robredo, the candidate of opposition coalition 1Sambayan, is false.

1Sambayan, where del Rosario is one of the convenors, described the claim of Tiglao, which was published last December 15, as fake news.

The opposition coalition belied on its Facebook page that del Rosario has abandoned Robredo. https://www.facebook.com/1SAMBAYANOfficial/photos/a.112353174250281/280769334075330/

“Already, Robredo’s noisiest cheerleader Albert del Rosario, sources said, has vanished after he was given the results of the Social Weather Stations October poll which showed Marcos getting 47 percent of votes as against Robredo’s 18 percent,” Tiglao wrote.

Major national media outlets have also not reported that del Rosario withdrew his support for Robredo’s presidential bid.

Robredo is among the popular presidential contenders that included Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Robredo defeated Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential race.

1Sambayan assured continued support to Robredo’s presidential bid.

The group’s Facebook post branding Tiglao’s claim as fake news has generated at least 1,300 reactions, 370 comments and 335 shares. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories.

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

