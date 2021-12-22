FACT CHECK Leni’s shirt says ‘Angat Buhay’ and not ‘Buhay Tanga’

A photo of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo circulating on social media wearing a shirt with the slogan “BUHAY TANGA,” which literally means living a dumb life, was an altered image.

The original slogan of her shirt was “ANGAT BUHAY” (to uplift lives), the flagship anti-poverty program of the Office of the Vice President. She was wearing the shirt during a humanitarian mission on January 21, 2020 for evacuees displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano. Watch the activity here: https://www.facebook.com/VPLeniRobredoPH/videos/634759323963419/

Here is the original photo:

Various media outlets also covered the event.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/01/22/20/lugaw-leni-robredo-brings-relief-goods-for-evacuees-in-batangas

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1035900733436532

https://www.rappler.com/newsbreak/inside-track/249880-batangas-robredo-embraces-leni-lugaw-tag/

A post last December 20 by Facebook user Sharon L. Landicho of the altered image has generated at least 2,920 likes, 1,000 comments and 6,971 shares. The image was also posted, among others, on Facebook pages TrendingPh and ABL, which have 53,247 followers and 9,500 members, respectively. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact check stories.

(This fact check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

