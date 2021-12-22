Pagasa: LPA may enter PAR Sunday or Monday

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 December) — A low pressure area over the Pacific will likely enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility either on Sunday or Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In a press statement shared on the Facebook page of Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Pagasa administrator Vicente B. Malano said the agency is monitoring the LPA which has a 60% to 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression.

He added that the LPA will be closest to the landmass of Mindanao on the evening of December 29 or morning of December 30.

Last week, typhoon “Odette” (international name: Rai) devastated Siargao Island and Surigao City and also caused floods and landslides in other parts of Mindanao.

Malano said the forecast on the LPA may still change but he advised the public to undertake precautionary measures.

In Public Weather Forecast streamed live over Pagasa’s page, Aldczar d. aurelio, weather specialist of the state weather bureau, reported that the LPA was seen outside PAR at 1,350 kilometers of Mindanao.

He said parts of the island will experience rain due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

According to PAGASA, Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Moderate to heavy rains will likely cause flash floods and landslides, it said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

