Philippine Navy delivers aid to ‘Odette’ victims

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 28 December) — The Philippine Navy has delivered relief goods, water and medicines to Siargao Island in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas and Luzon devastated by the recent typhoon “Odette.”

The efforts of the country’s naval force falls under Operation Tabang and is part of the nationwide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR), Rear Admiral Toribio Adaci, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), said.

The NFWM Civil Military Office appealed for donations to help the victims of the typhoon.

As part of their humanitarian mission, Lieutenant Senior Grade Chester Cabaltera, NFWM spokesperson, said that BRP Bacolod (LS550) brought 200 tons of relief goods and equipment to Cebu province on December 26 for victims of Odette.

The Naval Forces Central, through BRP Abraham Campo (PC396), in collaboration with Tanging Yaman Foundation, delivered a thousand family food packs to typhoon-hit families on Limasawa Island in the Visayas.

Presidential ship BRP Pangulo (ACS25), which has been turned into a floating hospital, conducted different activities during Christmas Day in coordination with the local health office for Siargao Island’s coastal residents.

They also conducted aboard the hospital ship psychological first aid, art therapy for children, free haircut and medical examination by the medical personnel on board.

The Mobile Kitchen of the Armed Forces of the Philippines also distributed cooked meals to typhoon victims in Cebu province.

The Naval Information Office said that its multi-capable frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (Ff150-PF), arrived in Puerto Princess City in Palawan, Luzon on December 24 with approximately 30,000 kilograms of relief goods and other essential items for those affected by Odette. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

