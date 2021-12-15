Surigao Sur, parts of Surigao Norte under Signal No. 2

THE PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared Surigao del Sur and the eastern parts of Surigao del Norte on Wednesday to be under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2, being closest to the path of the incoming Typhoon “Odette.”

In its Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 3 issued 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA declared nine other provinces to be under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said that as of 10 a.m., the center of Typhoon “Odette” was estimated at 590 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (or at the coordinates 8.8°N, 131.7°E).

It reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 150 kph, and central pressure of 975 hPa. It is moving westward at 20 kph, and causing strong winds to as far as 330 km from the center.

The weather bureau reported that those under Signal No. 2 – the entire province of Surigao del Sur and Claver, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands in Surigao del Norte – will have “strong winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours.”

Areas in Mindanao classified under Signal No. 1 – with strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours – are Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-ong, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Sapang Dalaga), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Dipolog City).

Areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 are Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island, and the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose). In the Visayas, these are Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, and Guimaras

PAGASA said that “Odette” can trigger “light to moderate with at times heavy rains … over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Southern Leyte” starting Wednesday up to Thursday morning.

Starting early morning Thursday and through early morning Friday, the typhoon can cause heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Cebu. There will be moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Leyte, the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Siquijor, and the rest of Caraga; and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

“Under these conditions,” PAGASA warned, “scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.”

PAGASA said there will be minimal to moderate risk of storm surge occurring that could reach up to 2 meters high in the next 48 hours. “Rising sea water along with the high waves from the shoreline moving inland may cause flooding in the low-lying coastal localities of Visayas, southern portion of Masbate, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Misamis Occidental,” the weather bureau warned.

Furthermore, PAGASA said that in the next 24 hours, moderate to high seas (1.2 to 7.5 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where TCWS is in effect (especially in the open sea areas). “These conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,” it added. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

