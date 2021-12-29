Zambo City’s COVID-19 survivors get cash aid

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 29 Dec) – Survivors of COVID-19 here received cash assistance of 3,000 or 5,000 pesos from the city government last Tuesday.

The cash assistance, rolled out under the Local Social Amelioration Program (LSAP) was distributed to 1,134 COVID-19 survivors, amid criticism from Councilor Joselito Macrohon, a staunch critic of Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco, that the cash assistance is a subtle campaign move.



Climaco ends her third term as mayor on June 30, 2022. She is running for Representative of Zamboanga City’s 1st district, a post she held for two terms (2007 to 2010 and 2010 to 2013). She has been mayor of the city from 2013.

Last month, the LSAP beneficiaries were pedicab drivers and senior citizens who are not beneficiaries of other forms of assistance or social pensions.

“The cash assistance from the city government is intended help alleviate the plight of the recipients amidst the health pandemic,” Salazar said

Under the guidelines set by the City Mayor’s Office, COVID-19 survivors who experienced mild to moderate symptoms would receive P3,000 while those who had severe symptoms and underwent treatment are entitled to P5,000.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office facilitated the LSAP rollout with paymasters from the City Treasurer’s Office. The LSAP rollout for COVID-19 survivors started in August this year.

Based on data from the City Health Office, as of December 26, Zamboanga City had a total of 22,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 116 are active, 21,348 are recoveries, and 1,096 are deaths. (Frencie Carreon, MindaNews)

