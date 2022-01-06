6 wounded, including 3 children, in N. Cotabato bus bombing

The broken windows of the Mindanao Star passenger bus bombed while on its way to Cotabato City from Davao CIty. Photo from the Cotabato Provincial Police Command

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 11 Jan) – Six passengers, including three children, were injured in a bombing incident of a passenger bus in North Cotabato early morning Tuesday, reports said.

The bomb placed at the rear portion of a Mindanao Star bus with body number 15511 from Davao City to Cotabato City exploded around 8:15 a.m. while the bus was cruising along the highway in Purok Narra, San Mateo, Aleosan, North Cotabato, the Cotabato Provincial Police Command said.

Police said they still have to determine who were behind the attack and what the motive was.

The victims were brought to the Aleosan District Hospital for treatment.

Police identified the victims as Benjamin Solaiman, 5, of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao; Masid Benjamin, 25, single, also of Datu Odin Sinsuat; Haron Solaiman Sr., 24, married, of Kidapawan City, and his 3-year-old daughter Yushra, 3, and five-month old infant, Haron Jr.; Rodolfo R. Castillo, 67, married, of Toril, Davao City.

There were reportedly 20 passengers in the bus. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)

This Mindanao Star passenger bus cordoned off after the bombing. Photo from the Cotabato Provincial Police Command

