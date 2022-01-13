Alert Level 3: Cagayan de Oro, Davao City, Butuan, Agusan del Sur, and Cotabato City

What do we need to know?

The Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has added five new areas in Mindanao to the list of places under Alert Level 3. These are Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, Butuan City, Agusan del Sur, and Cotabato City.

Source: Department of Health and IATF Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level System for Covid-19 Response as of December 14, 2021

For more details, click this link from the DOH.

1. Intrazonal and interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities, as may be determined by the LGUs, which should not be stricter as those prescribed under Alert Level 4 and subject to the oversight, monitoring, and evaluation of their respective RIATF. Provided, that those below eighteen (18) years of age, and those belonging to the vulnerable population, shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services, or for work in permitted industries and offices in accordance with existing labor laws, rules, and regulations. Individual outdoor exercises shall also be allowed for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status.



2. The following establishments and/or activities characterized as high-risk for transmission shall not be allowed to operate, or be undertaken in areas classified under Alert Level 3:

Face to face or in-person classes for basic education, except those previously approved by the IATF and/or the Office of the President;

Contact sports, except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, Games and Amusement Board, and Philippine Sports Commission, and approved by the LGU where such games shall be held;

Funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides;

Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters;

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments except as may be authorized by the IATF or the Office of the President; and

Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household.

3. The following establishments, or activities, shall be allowed to operate or be undertaken at a maximum of 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only and 50% outdoor venue capacity. Provided, that all workers/employees of these establishments are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and MPHS shall be strictly maintained. Provided further, that there is no objection from the LGU where these activities may take place.

Venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE);

Permitted venues for social events such as parties, wedding receptions, engagement parties, wedding anniversaries, debut and birthday parties, family reunions, and bridal or baby showers;

Visitor or tourist attractions such as libraries, archives, museums, galleries, exhibits, parks, plazas, public gardens, scenic viewpoints or overlooks, and the like;

Amusement parks or theme parks;

Recreational venues such as internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, skating rinks, archery halls, swimming pools, and similar venues;

Cinemas and movie houses;

Limited face-to-face or in-person classes for higher education and for technical-vocational education and training;

In-person religious gatherings; gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 and for the cremains of the COVID-19 deceased;

Licensure or entrance/qualifying examinations administered by their respective government agency, and specialty examinations authorized by the IATF subject to the health and safety guidelines as approved by the IATF;

Dine-in services in food preparation establishments such as kiosks, commissaries, restaurants, and eateries, subject to DTI sector-specific protocols;

Personal care establishments such as barbershops, hair spas, hair salons, and nail spas, and those offering aesthetic/cosmetic services or procedures, make-up services, salons, spas, reflexology, and other similar procedures including home service options, subject to the sector-specific protocols of the DTI;

Fitness studios, gyms, and venues for non-contact exercise and sports, subject to DTI sector-specific protocols. Provided that patrons/clients and workers/employees wear face masks at all times and that no group activities are conducted; and

Film, music, and television production, subject to the joint guidelines as may be issued by the DTI, DOLE, and the DOH.

4. Agencies and instrumentalities of the government shall remain to be fully operational and shall adhere to at least 30% on-site capacity while applying work-from-home and other flexible work arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

