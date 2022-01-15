Bolton Bridge closed as fire destroys shanties under bridge

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 January) – Bolton Bridge is temporarily closed to motorists after a fire broke out on Saturday morning that destroyed at least 20 houses, including shanties constructed under the bridge.

Capt. Rose Aguilar, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said, in a report, that authorities immediately dispatched responders after being alerted of the incident at Almond Street in SIR Phase 1, New Matina.

Bolton Bridge in Davao City is temporarily closed as fire destroyed at least 20 houses, including shanties under the bridge. Photo courtesy fo Davao City Police Office

Initial investigation conducted by the personnel of the Sandawa Fire Station revealed that the fire caused by an “electrical ignition” started at the residence of a certain Grace Bantayan Macuto at 9:15 a.m. and was put out at 10:38 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to adjacent houses made of light materials, according to the report.

Damage to property was estimated at around P200,000.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao announced the closure of the Bolton Bridge I and II along Quimpo Boulevard.

“Motorists are hereby advised to take alternate routes. We apologize for the inconvenience,” it said.(Antonio L. Colia IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

