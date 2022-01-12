Ex-broadcaster running for councilor shot dead in S. Kudarat province

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 12 January) – A former radio commentator who is running as councilor for a municipality in Sultan Kudarat province was shot dead in Tacurong City Wednesday morning, a city official confirmed.

Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province. Map courtesy of Google

The victim was identified as Jaynard Angeles, former station manager of Radyo ni Juan in Tacurong.

Police said he was shot around 10:30 a.m. in Barangay Carmen. Witnesses interviewed by police said Angeles was shot in the head with a pistol that caused his instantaneous death. Three gun shots reportedly rang near a car wash station.

Local police have not yet issued a statement pending an ongoing investigation.

Allan Freno, Tacurong information officer, said that Angeles has resigned from the radio station to run as councilor of Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat.

“He was a hard-hitting radio commentator, and his criticisms did not spare politicians,” Freno said in a phone interview.

Angeles was running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

In October 2019, the station manager of Radyo ni Juan in Tacurong, Benjie Caballero, was also shot outside his house in Tacurong City. He died a month later at a local hospital where he was confined. (Bong S. Sarmiento and Ferdinandh Cabrera/ MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

