FACT CHECK Davao Region is not under Alert Level 3

The Department of Health (DOH) has flagged as fake news a circulating publication material that lists the Davao Region, among others, as among the areas declared under Alert Level 3 in line with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fake news circulating on Facebook Messenger listed 30 areas in the Philippines as under Alert Level 3 “effective immediately” until January 30, 2022.

The areas in the fake report are Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan, Ilocos Norte, Benguet, Baguio, La Trinidad, Abra, Tuguegarao, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Viscaya, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Bataan, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Manila, Romblon, Masbate, Aklan, Iloilo, Palawan and Davao Region.

Circulating fake Alert Level 3 material.

The official Facebook page of DOH has denied releasing the said material.

In a Facebook post uploaded January 4, 2022, the DOH said it “denounces the circulating social media card regarding the announcement of Alert Level 3 in certain areas across the country effective immediately until January 30, 2022.”

For its part, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has yet to release an updated list of additional areas under Alert Level 3.

The IATF classified the National Capital Region under Alert Level 3 effective January 3, 2022, and subsequently included the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal in the list effective January 5, 2022.

To date, no other areas have been added to the list.

For guidelines on each alert level, check out this MindaNews infographic. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

