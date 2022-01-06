FACT CHECK ‘Heroes on Wire’ photo in ‘Odette’-ravaged areas is an old photo

A photo circulating on Facebook showing workers fixing electrical lines in areas devastated last month by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in the Visayas and Mindanao is misleading.

The misleading photo was captioned:

TUNAY NA BAYANI ” HEROE’S ON WIRE”

Tinaguriang ‘Heroes on Wire’ ang mga linemen na nagtatrabaho upang maibalik ang kuryente sa mga napinsalang lugar ng bagyong #OdettePH sa Visayas at Mindanao.

Puspusan ang Kanilang Ginagawa Upang maibalik ang linya ng Kuryente sa mga lugar na napinsala ng naturang bagyo.

(Dubbed “Heroes on Wire,” linemen work to restore electricity in areas devastated by typhoon #OdettePH in the Visayas and Mindanao.

They are working full swing to restore power in areas destroyed by the typhoon.)

The misleading photo was circulating as early as December 2019 and reposted again in November 2020 following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

Facebook page Pilipinas News, among others, posted the misleading photo. The page claims to have at least 101,000 followers. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

