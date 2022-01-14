Region 12 COVID-19 cases: from just 4 on January 1 to 154 on January 13

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 14 January) — Region 12 logged 154 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as of Thursday evening, January 13, a gigantic leap of 3,750 percent from just the four cases recorded on the first day of 2022, records showed.

Region 12. Map courtesy of Google

The new COVID-19 cases brought the total active cases to 503, up 337 percent from the 115 active cases logged on January 1, data from the Department of Health – Region 12 (DOH-12) said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 80 were recorded in General Santos City, 47 in South Cotabato, 21 in North Cotabato and 6 in Sultan Kudarat. No new COVID-19 case was recorded in Sarangani province on Thursday.

Of the 503 total COVID-19 active cases in the region as of Thursday evening, General Santos City posted the highest with 261, South Cotabato with 128, North Cotabato with 84, Sultan Kudarat with 20 and Sarangani with 10.

Since the onslaught of the pandemic two years ago, Region 12 recorded a total of 57,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 18,611 in South Cotabato, 14,551 in General Santos, 10,794 in North Cotabato, 7,068 in Sultan Kudarat and 6,603 in Sarangani, DOH-12 data showed.

At least 2,316 individuals died due to COVID-19 while 54,789 others recovered from the contagious disease across the region, it added.

Health officials have been expecting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country due to the holiday gatherings during the recent Christmas season.

In a press conference early this week, Dr. Sulpicio Henry Legaspi, DOH-12 assistant director, stressed the need for the strict implementation of the health protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

He also called on individuals entitled to get the COVID-19 vaccine to avail it to protect themselves from the disease.

As of press time, the DOH-12 has not recorded any case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the region.

In this city, the seat of government of Region 12, Koronadal Mayor Eliordo Ogena said Friday that he will issue a new memorandum constituting teams that will roam around the city to check establishments that disregard the minimum health protocols.

“They will be given the power to close the shops that don’t observe the health protocols,” he said in the local government’s radio program, noting the rising cases of COVID-19 in the locality.

So far, the mayor reported that 61 percent of the target population have been totally vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ogena said the local government is readying to deploy its teams of “rekorida,” which make public announcements on wheels, to warn the public against the threats of the new Omicron variant.

Koronadal is the capital of South Cotabato, which is currently under Alert Level 2. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

