Relief goods for Siargao stuck for two days in Surigao

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 15 January) — Relief goods and construction materials for survivors of super typhoon ‘Odette’ is Siargao were stuck in Surigao City for two days due to inclement weather.

A ‘no sail’ order was issued by the Philippine Coast Guard in Surigao del Norte on January 13 because of the weather. As a result, government agencies and humanitarian agencies could not bring goods from the mainland to Siargao Island.

Residents in Burgos town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte continue to live in makeshift dwellings a month after super typhoon ‘Odette’ made landfall here at 1:30 p.m. on 16 December 2022. Residents await help to rebuild or repair their houses. MindaNews photo taken on January 13, 2022 by ROEL N. CATOTO



Dapa Councillor Gerry Abejo told MindaNews that the order has been lifted and travel has resumed starting Saturday.

King Mordeno of Junior Chamber International Surigao said the medicines they are donating to Siargao hospitals were among those that were stranded because of the weather.

“Bad weather has been causing delays to our efforts on the ground,” said Richard Sharpe, who has been helping in relief efforts in Siargao. His GI sheets, plywood, among other construction items were stranded in Surigao.

“Since New Year, it’s been bad weather, causing logistical problems to our relief efforts,” he said.

Erik Reinnermann, a Filipino-German who is involved in humanitarian work in Siargao said bad weather “has been dampening our relief and rehabilitation work,” he said. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

