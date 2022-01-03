Sick Good Samaritan gets helping hand

PILAR, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 03 January) — “You reap what you sow.”

A woman who brought relief goods to her friends was rushed to a typhoon-torn hospital in Pilar town here by a group of Good Samaritans.

Analyn Noguera, 36, from Barangay 5 in General Luna, Siargao Island, arrived here Sunday, January 2, to distribute relief goods to her friends.

Dr. Ivan Anthony Resurreccion administers drugs to diarrhea patient Analyn Noguera at the entrance of Pilar District Hospital in Pilar, Siargao Island on Monday, 3 January 2022. The hospital, which has gaping holes in the roof, is flooded for three consecutive days now. A diarrhea outbreak has been plaguing the town. Odette made landfall in Siargao on 16 December 2021. MindaNews photo by ROEL CATOTO

But she fell ill at 11 p.m. Sunday, continuously vomiting and experiencing bowel movement problems.

This morning, January 3, this writer noticed she was slumped on the roadside of a gasoline station – pale, barely breathing and eyes rolling back.

When asked by this writer if she was okay, she answered no.

Noguera said she had been vomiting and went to the comfort room several times with painful stomach contractions since last night.

Good Samaritans Erik Reinermann and Richard Sharpe, along with this writer, decided to rush her to the nearby Pilar District Hospital aboard their car.

Her friends were supposed to send her back to General Luna for treatment, but the two Good Samaritans immediately brought her to the nearby hospital upon seeing her condition.

She was so weak and couldn’t stand up and she was severely dehydrated, the duo said.

The Good Samaritans came to this town to deliver relief goods and hospital supplies.

Dr. Ivan Anthony Resurreccion immediately diagnosed her and administered the necessary medicines.

Her friends who came later appreciated the efforts of the two Samaritans.

“It’s Samaritans helping another Samaritan,” Resurrection said. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

