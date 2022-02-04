4 Mindanao areas on Alert Level 1 by March 1 as COVID-19 cases drop

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) — The alert level status in four areas in Mindanao will be downgraded to Alert Level 1 from March 1 to March 15 as cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue going down, acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Nograles identified these areas are Zamboanga City, Cagayan de Oro City and Davao City and the island province of Camiguin.

According to the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level System for COVID-1 Response of the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infections Diseases dated December 14, Alert Level 1 refers to areas where case transmission is low and decreasing, and total bed utilization rate as well as intensive care unit utilization rate is low.

Section 6 provides that in all areas under Alert Level 1, except for portions under granular lockdown, intrazonal and interzonal movement shall be allowed without regard to age and comorbidities while establishments persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity provided it is consistent with minimum public health standards. Face-to-face classes for basic education are to be subject to prior approval from the Office of the President.

Still under Alert Level 2 are Isabela City and the provinces of Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay in Zamboanga Peninsula; Iligan City and the provinces of Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao; Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental in Davao region; General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat in Soccsksargen; Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, and Dinagat Islands in Caraga, and Basilan, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and Lanao Del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

