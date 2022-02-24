Cordillera farmers, groups send vegetables to typhoon-ravaged Siargao

The vegetables from the Cordillera that arrive at Sayak Airport in Del Carmen, Siargao Island on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. MindaNews photo by ROEL CATOTO

DEL CARMEN, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 24 February) – At least seven tons of assorted vegetables from the Cordillera arrived Wednesday in Siargao Island, the area hardest hit by typhoon Odette last December.

The vegetables were donated by farmers in the Cordillera, Upland Linkages, and Bangads Philippines under their activity dubbed Operation Siargao.

Chelo Roces, logistics planner of Operation Siargao told reporters the shipment included chayote, cauliflower, potatoes, and Baguio pechay.

Roces said it also contained clothes, water, and food items like noodles and canned goods.

“We are blessed to have the chance to bring it here because the people of Siargao have been waiting. We weren’t able to bring the remaining two tons of vegetables because of the limited capacity of the plane, but we have these assorted vegetables from Cordillera farmers,” she said.

“This will be distributed right away to the community kitchen through the local government units for them to distribute,” she added.

“This is a concerted effort of various private individuals and donors along with the government and nongovernment organizations,” Richard Sharpe, one of the organizers of Operation Siargao, said.

The relief assistance will be distributed in the towns of Dapa, Del Carmen, Pilar, Burgos, two community kitchens each in San Isidro and General Luna.

The organizers said they are grateful to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the Philippine Air Force for allowing the use of a C130 Hercules plane to airlift the goods from Baguio City to Siargao.

Mark Andrew Directo of M.A Directo Foundation Inc., a major donor to Operation Siargao said the activity aims to help fellow Filipinos in need and to embody unity during hard times. Asked about their future plans, Roces said there’s a possibility they could send more assistance as long an aircraft would be available. (Roel Catoto/MindaNews)

