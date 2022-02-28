Davao cops to intensify monitoring on restobars’ COVID-19 compliance as curbs ease

The CIty Hall of Davao in October 2020, in the time of COVID-19. MIndaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 February) – The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) warned restobars on Monday to comply with the minimum public health standards, noting that law enforcers will strictly monitor such establishments as community restrictions are eased.

This came after the management of Supladoz allegedly failed to enforce physical distancing and wearing of face masks among partygoers last February 19, raising concerns of breach of basic health protocols following the lifting of restriction on the serving of alcoholic beverages in public places.

In an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio 87.5 FM, Police Major Maria Teresita Gaspan, DCPO spokesperson, said that the police have so far not received any reports similar to the Supladoz incident.

Supladoz had been ordered closed and cases will be filed against its owner for operating without a business permit and for violating COVID-19 protocols, such as non-compliance with the mandatory minimum public health standards and the failure to employ Safe DQR code scanning for its clients.

“The personnel of the DCPO (will) continue to monitor establishments, considering the city government has lifted restrictions, except for social distancing, wearing of face masks and sanitation,” she said.

She said the stricter enforcement of the minimum public health standards must be expected now that the alert level of the city will be downgraded to Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15.

Gaspan appealed to the public to be more responsible in practicing health protocols.

“It should be our mindset to always observe social distancing and wearing of face masks, always bring alcohol and sanitizer,” she added.

According to the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level System for COVID-1 Response of the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases dated December 14, Alert Level 1 refers to areas wherein case transmission is low, total bed utilization rate is decreasing, and intensive care unit utilization rate is low.

Section 6 provides that in all areas under Alert Level 1, except for portions under granular lockdown, intrazonal and interzonal movement shall be allowed without regard to age and comorbidities.

Likewise, establishments, persons or activities are allowed to operate or work, provided they comply with the seating or venue capacity and consistent with the COVID-19 minimum public health standards. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

