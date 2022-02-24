Environment groups want two mountains in Davao declared as critical habitat of Philippine Eagle

A Philippine Eagle feeds on a rabbit at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by RUBY THURSDAY MORE

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 February) – Environment groups in Davao City are pushing for the declaration of Mounts Makabol and Alikoson Conservation Area (MMACA) as a critical habitat for the critically endangered Philippine Eagle amid threats of deforestation.

Atty. Mark Peñalver, Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability Inc. executive director, said on Thursday that they will propose this measure to the local officials to initiate the “long process” of having it declared as a critical habitat pursuant to Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

“The declaration is a long process. Hence, we are not expecting that this will be achieved within the present council. Although we are hopeful that we will get the endorsement of the Watershed Management Council,” he said.

Launched on Nov. 26, 2021, an online signature campaign calling for the cancellation of the Private Land Timber Permit and the declaration of MMACA as a critical habitat gathered over 8,400 signatures, he said.

The groups behind the campaign included IDIS, Sustainable Davao Movement (SDM), Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), and Ecoteneo.

In a press release issued by the SDM, Peñalver said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao did not technically cancel the permit to cut century-old trees granted to a certain Ling-Ling Wu Lee, but it expired after the lapse of 120 days from issuance.

The permit, issued last August 18, 2021, allowed Lee to cut 121 trees within a 12.2-hectare area within MMACA, which is classified as conservation area under the city’s Watershed Code.

The trees included in the permit were 22 Agoho, four Bagtikan, 15 Lauan, 44 Tanguile, and 36 Ulian with diameters ranging from 40 cm to 85 cm and an estimated harvestable volume of 131.06 cubic meters.

“The expiration of the said permit does not give the MMACA immunity from timber cutting, agricultural use, and any other form of development that is inconsistent with its classification as an Environmentally Critical Area and Conservation Zone under the Davao City Watershed Code,” Peñalver said.

Dr. Jayson Ibañez, PEF research and conservation director added that “humans have the gift of wisdom to know in our hearts what is right from wrong, and I believe that protecting MMACA for people, forests, and the eagle is the right choice.”

“I believe that the eagles and all animals on the planet are innocent. They don’t know the danger that our kind can bring upon them,” he said.

Carmela Santos, Ecoteneo director, emphasized the need to protect the forests saying that in a time of climate crisis “we need trees in the city, and we need our forests intact if we are to survive 2030 and 2050. Makabol is Our Common Home with the Philippine eagle and wildlife, and our Obo Manobo sisters and brothers. Let us unite in protecting and caring for it.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

