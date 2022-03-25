Ateneo de Davao survey: It’s Baste Duterte for mayor, Pulong Duterte 2nd to Maglana

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – It’s Sebastian “Baste” Duterte for mayor but reelectionist Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte is only second to development worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana in the first congressional district if elections were held today, according to results of the Ateneo de Davao University’s BlueVote 2022 in-campus survey.

At the national level, 43.2% will vote for Vice President Leni Robredo as President against 35.2% for former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. out of a total of 804 respondents.

In the vice presidential race, 66% will vote for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte while 26.8% will vote for Pangilinan and on third place is Prof. Walden Bello, who was recently declared ‘persona non grata’ by the Davao City Council, at 3.5 %



Jose Manuel Diokno is the top choice for Senator with 57.6% while Neri Colmenares is 12th at 34.2 %.

The survey was conducted this month among students of Higher Education Units and Professional Schools, Administration and Jesuit Community, Faculty Members and Non-Teaching Personnel.



The ADDU University Research Council presented its findings during an online forum Friday afternoon, Day 1 of the 45-day campaign period for local candidates.

For mayor. Results from the Ateneo de Davao University’s BlueVote 2022 in-campus survey, March 2022.

Fifty-one per cent of the 506 respondents will vote Baste Duterte for mayor if elections were held today while only 14.2% will vote for lawyer and former three-term 3rd district Representative Ruy Elias Lopez.

Baste was elected Vice Mayor, unopposed, in 2019. He filed his certificate of candidacy for reelection as Vice Mayor, again unopposed, in October but withdrew to run for mayor as substitute to his elder sister, Sara, who withdrew from the mayoralty race to run for Vice President.

Baste is also the choice of all age groups – 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-64 and 65 and older.

1st congressional district



In the first congressional district, 40.6% of 315 respondents will vote for Maglana if elections were held today while 32.4% will go for Paolo Duterte.

For 1st district Representative. Results from the Ateneo de Davao University’s BlueVote 2022 in-campus survey, March 2022.

At the rally in Digos City for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis Pangilinan on Thursday, Maglana wore a pink shirt printed with DDS or “Davao’s Dynasty Slayers.”

The original “DDS” meant the “Davao Death Squad,” the group blamed for summary executions in the city when President Duterte was its long-time mayor.

Diehard supporters of Duterte changed the meaning of DDS in 2015 when he was under heavy fire for his alleged involvement in the DDS killings in the run-up to the May 2016 Presidential elections.



Age groups

Among age groups, Maglana is the choice of the young, the middle-aged and the elderly.

She is the choice of 83.3 % of age group 65 and above against Pulong’s 0 %; 56 % of age group 55-64 against Pulong’s 8 %; 42.1 % of age group 18-24 against Pulong’s 30.8 %; and 41 % of age group 45-54 against Pulong’s 28.2 %.

Pulong is the choice of 45.7% of age group 25-34 against Maglana’s 38.6 %; and 35.3% of age group 35-44 against Maglana’s 30.9 %.

In the second congressional district, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang of the Hugpong ng Tawong Lungsod is ahead with 35.2 % against 18.4 % for reelectionist Rep. Vincent Garcia of Hugpong ng Pagbabago.



In the third district, reelectionist Isidro Ungab is the choice of 56.2% while Abundio Indonilla is the choice of 2.9 %.

Senators





For Senate. Results from the Ateneo de Davao University’s BlueVote 2022 in-campus survey.

If elections were held today, Diokno would win in the ADDU community with Diokno (57.6 %) followed by Risa Hontiveros (49.9%), Emmanuel Pinol (43.7%), Gilbert Teodoro (43.3%), Chiz Escudero (43%), Mark Villar (40.8%), Alan Peter Cayetano (40.1%), Luke Espiritu (38.5 %), Loren Legarda (37.4%), Juan Miguel Zubiri (34.8%), Harry Roque (34.4%) and Colmenares (34.2%). (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

ADDU BlueVote 2022 In-Campus Survey

