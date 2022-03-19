Attention Mindanawon writers: Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature is back; now accepts entries

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) – Attention Mindanawon writers: after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s longest-running and most prestitious literary contest is back and is now accepting entries to the 70th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (CPMA).

You have until May 31, 2022 to submit entries to these regular categories:

Novel and Nobela categories;

English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;

Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;

Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano.

The special Kabataan Division for young writers below 18 years old is also open for entries in its two categories: English and Filipino. Submissions must be informal (personal) essays on the theme: “Life in the Midst of the Pandemic and Coping in the New Normal” (Kabataan Essay) and “Buhay sa Gitna ng Pandemya at Pagharap sa ‘New Normal’” (Kabataan Sanaysay).

“We know that the past two years have been very challenging for everyone because of the pandemic. As we slowly get back on track and ease into the new normal, we believe the time is ripe to, once again, promote and celebrate Philippine literature and honor our literary artists,” Bernardita Ben, CPMA Administrative Manager and spokesperson said in a press release.

The contest is open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages except current directors, officers, and employees of the Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc.

Authors who wish to join may submit only one entry per category on or before May 31, 2022.

All submissions are to be done online. The press release said the Carlos Palanca Foundation “will not accept printed and e-mail submissions for all categories.”

The official contest rules and forms are available at the Carlos Palanca Awards website http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/.

For further inquiries and other concerns, email info@palancaawards.com.ph or call (632) 8843-8277 / (632) 8478-7996 and askk for Ms. Leslie Layoso or Ms. Susan Castillo. (MindaNews)

