Bangsamoro supporters proclaim Leni as their President

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 March) – Naifah Macabuat Amella, 12, was supposed to formally hand over the purple sablay made of inaul, the traditional Maguindanao weave, to two women who would then assist Vice President Leni Robredo in donning it over her pink blouse while the document proclaiming her as the 17th President of the Philippines is read during the rally that gathered thousands at the Cotabato State University grounds on Wednesday.

Twelve-year old Naifah Macabuat Amella poses for a souvenir photo with Vice President Leni Robredo who is wearing the sablay made of inaul that she had earlier handed over to the women who assisted the Presidential candidate. Photo courtesy of BSLJP

But as soon as Robredo made her way to the makeshift stage (the backs of two wing vans), her supporters moved closer and everything seemed to be a rush. Even the reading of the “People’s Proclamation,” written in Filipino, was hurried.

Ustadz Abdulhadi Daguit, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP), then raised the left hand of Robredo, to proclaim her as their President.

Ustadz Abdulhadi Daguit, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP), raises the hand of Vice President Leni Robredo, to proclaim her as their 17th President of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of BSLJP

Claiming Robredo’s victory is “Bangsamoro victory and the nation’s victory,” the BSLJP Proclamation said Robredo “is the only presidential candidate with quality, ability and experience in fighting for justice and peace, has the “character and heart to promote the welfare of those on the margins of society” and is “our true ally to ensure that the Bangsamoro will never be left behind.”

Ustadz Abdulhadi Daguit, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP), raises the hand of Vice President Leni Robredo, to proclaim her President of the Philippines at the rally in Cotabato City on 16 March 2022. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

The group called on their leaders, especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to listen and support their call for Robredo to be elected President on May 9.

The BARMM has not officially endorsed a candidate for President. (see other story)

The BSLJP urged the Bangsamoro to unite behind Robredo because her victory “is a Bangsamoro victory and the nation’s victory.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

