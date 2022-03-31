BARMM police names 16 towns, 2 cities as election hot spots

CAMP SALIPADA K. PENDATUN, Parang, Maguindanao (MindaNews / 31 March) – Sixteen towns and two cities, all from three provinces of the Bangsamoro region, are considered election hot spots.

Troops of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Region (PRO-BAR) train for election duties at the Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao on Wednesday (30 March 2022). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, chief of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Region (PRO-BAR), announced that these municipalities are coming from the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur and Basilan.

In Maguindanao, 10 towns are under the red code tag of the PNP for election areas of concern – Rajah Buayan, Sultan sa Barongis, Datu Hoffer, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Mamasapano, Shariff Aguak, and Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

In Lanao del Sur, its sole city, Marawi, and three municipalities are also considered critical – Malabang, Butig and Tubaran.

One city and three towns in Basilan are in the same boat: Lamitan City, Al Barkha, Sumisip and Ungkaya Pukan.

“So far we have identified 102 areas of concern. We are closely monitoring these areas,” Cabalona said.

The regional police has started to train 200 more policemen as substitute Board of Election Inspectors (BEI’s) in case the teachers assigned will refuse to report for duty if they feel threatened.

More than 1,000 policemen who were trained during the last election.

“We have police personnel who are undergoing training who will take the role of the teachers who will not be available during election day. We have communicated with the Comelec for additional training,” Cabalona said.

Squads of Civil Disturbance Management troops, armed with riot shields and batons, were also seen on a refresher course at the open ground of the police compound in preparation for any violent incidents during the polls and in the counting areas.

Cabalona has reported that since the implementation of the firearms ban, there have been 32 persons arrested violating the said law. Forty-three firearms were confiscated from them in various police and joint operations. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, chief of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Region (PRO-BAR), talks to reporters about the May elections on Wednesday (30 March 2022). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

