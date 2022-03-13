Battle of dynasties in CDO and MisOr

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 13 March) — It is a battle of political dynasties here and in Misamis Oriental as the campaign period for local candidates starts on March 25.

Three-term Rep. Rolando “Klarex” Uy of the 1st district of Cagayan de Oro is running for Mayor while his son, Vice Mayor Joaquin Raineir “Kikang” Uy is running for the congressional seat his father is vacating.

The elder Uy is running for the post his friend and ally, three-term mayor Oscar Moreno, is vacating. Moreno (Abag Promdi) is running for Governor of Misamis Oriental, a post he held for three terms, from 2004 to 2013.

THREE WINNERS. Rep. Rolando Uy (First District, Cagayan de Oro City, left) and his son, Vice Mayor Joaquin Uy (right), flank Mayor Oscar Moreno as they pray during their inaugural at the Freedom Kiosk in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday (1 July 2016). MindaNews file photo by Froilan Gallardo

“Klarex” Uy (National Unity Party or NUP) is up against Jose “Pompei” La Viña (Lakas-CMD), son of the late anti-Marcos opposition leader Inday La Viña, and top socmed architect of President Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 elections.

The Uys missed a showdown with Deputy House Speaker Rufus Rodriguez, who together with his siblings, is their only political opposition in Cagayan de Oro.

Rodriguez opted to seek reelection as 2nd district representative of Cagayan de Oro instead of running for mayor of Cagayan de Oro, avoiding a possible collision course with Uy.

The Deputy Speaker who said he finds nothing wrong with political dynasties, has fielded his younger sister, Councilor Jocelyn Rodriguez, for Vice Mayor, the running mate of La Viña.

Rep. Rufus Rodriguez. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Rodriguez’s younger brother, party-list Representative Maxie Rodriguez , is the first nominee of the Abante Mindanao (ABAMIN) party list group.

Mayor Moreno also fielded his daughter, Imee, for the city council of Cagayan de Oro. She is running under the ticket of the Uys.

In the race for vice governor, two brothers are running against each other.

Reelectionist Misamis Oriental Vice Governor Jigjag Pelaez (Padayon Pilipino) is running against his older brother, Joey Pelaez of the United Nationalist Alliance or UNA.

Joey aims to take back the post of Vice Governor. In 2019, he ran for Congress but lost.

The two Pelaez siblings are descendants of the late Vice President Emmanuel Pelaez, the province’s most illustrious politician.

Six candidates are running for Governor but the electoral contest is seen as a three-cornered fight involving Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno, Rep. Juliette Uy (NUP) and Gingoog Vice Mayor Peter Unabia (Lakas-CMD).

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno (2nd from left) waves to his supporters from the balcony of City Hall in November 2015. With Moreno are his wife, Aileen (left); runningmate, Rainier Joaquin Uy (in white tshirt); and Misamis Oriental Rep. Pedro Unabia (in yellow tshirt). In the 2022 elections, Moreno and Unable candidates for governor of Misamis Oriental. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo

While Moreno’s daughter testing the political waters in Cagayan de Oro, Unabia’s son Christian is seeking reelection as 1st district representative of Misamis Oriental.

Unabia’s business interests include a nationwide retail outlet, Manok ni San Pedro.

Juliette Uy’s husband, Julio is running for the 2nd congressional district of Misamis Oriental. Their daughter, Jenjen Uy-Mendez seeking reelection in their hometown in Villanueva. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

