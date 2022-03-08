Duterte appoints Nograles as new CSC chair

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 March) – President Rodrigo R. Duterte appointed Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles as the new chair of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in 2018. Presidential photo: King Rodriguez

The 45-year-old lawyer will lead the Commission for seven years or until February 2, 2029 replacing Alicia dela Rosa-Bala, who retired from government service last month.

Nograles, son of late House Speaker Prospero Nograles, served as representative of Davao City’s First District from 2010 to 2018. The Speaker was the closest political rival of the President when Duterte was mayor of Davao City.

Duterte appointed Nograles as cabinet secretary in 2018 and presidential spokesperson in November 2021. Aside from holding these positions in concurrent capacity, Nograles also acted as spokesperson for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

Under his term, Duterte appointed Dabawenyos to hold key government positions.

Recently, the President appointed former city councilor Mabel Sunga-Acosta (first district) as chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

