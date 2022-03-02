FACT CHECK Davao City is not the 7th richest city in the Philippines in 2021

A claim on Facebook that Davao City, under the leadership of outgoing Mayor Sara Duterte, is the seventh richest city in the country is false.

Davao City is not the seventh but the eighth richest city in the Philippines with a total asset of P23.664 billion, based on the Annual Financial Report released by the Commission on Audit (COA) on 22 December 2021. The seventh richest city is Taguig with a total asset of P30.682 billion https://coa.gov.ph/component/phocadownload/category/9425-2020

Duterte is running for vice president in the 2022 elections. She is the running mate of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Facebook user Eric Clark Su posted that “when Mayor Sara steps down as mayor on June 30, she will have left Davao City debt-free, the 4th most competitive city in the Philippines and the 7th richest city in the country.”

The first two claims are correct, however. https://cmci.dti.gov.ph/rankings.php Even the Davao City government stated in this press release https://www.davaocity.gov.ph/economy/davao-city-lgu-to-clear-outstanding-loan-balance-in-2022/ that the city is the eighth richest city in the country.

Here is the list of the 10 richest cities in the Philippines in 2021 based on the COA report:

1| Quezon City – P452.333 billion

2| Makati – P238.464 billion

3| Manila – P76.548 billion

4| Pasig – P49.510 billion

5| Cebu City – P34.754 billion

6| Mandaue – P32.570 billion

7| Taguig – P30.682 billion

8| Davao City – P23.664 billion

9| Caloocan – P22.203 billion

10| Zamboanga City – P19.775 billion

Su’s post was shared in Facebook page Daily Duterte, which has 348,163 followers. The Facebook user’s post generated 1.1k reactions and shared 160 times as of posting.

