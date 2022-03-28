FACT CHECK Duterte still has no presidential bet

Senatorial aspirant and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has falsely claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte is throwing his support to former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., who is running for president in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Roque, who is seeking a senate seat under the “UniTeam” party led by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., made the claim during their grand campaign rally in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

“At ngayon, nagsalita na po ang Presidente (Rodrigo Duterte) na ang kanyang susuportahang presidente ay si Apo Bongbong (Marcos),” Roque told the crowd.

But as of posting, there are no reports that Duterte has made up his mind whom to support in the presidential race.

During a meeting with PDP-Laban members in Mindoro last November, the president took a jab at Marcos, whom he described as a “weak leader.” https://ptvnews.ph/pres-duterte-calls-bongbong-marcos-a-weak-leader-spoiled-child1/

Roque made the claim following the pronouncement of presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte that there are now “signs” that his father will be endorsing the presidential bid of Marcos, also known by his initials BBM.

“Hindi pa natin alam [kung i-eendorse], but there are signs na. Nakita na natin [ang] PDP-Laban, nag-release na ng statement na they’re supporting BBM so I hope the President will express his support to BBM,” the young Duterte said in a statement released by Lakas-CMD, which backs Marcos https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/27/22/baste-duterte-hopes-father-will-back-bbm-sees-signs

Sebastian issued such pronouncement to reporters in Polomolok, South Cotabato, before the UniTeam’s grand rally in Koronadal City, the provincial capital.

The presidential son and Roque spoke at the campaign rally of Marcos and his senatorial slate in Koronadal, the UniTeam’s first grand campaign sortie in Mindanao. Sebastian represented her sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who is the running mate of Marcos.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, the wing backed by the President himself, earlier expressed support to Marcos. https://www.cnnphilippines.com/news/2022/3/22/Bongbong-Marcos-PDP-Laban-endorsement-Duterte-Cusi.html

The President met Marcos on March 20, days before the Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction announced its endorsement for the presidential bid of Marcos. https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2022/03/24/2169602/step-closer-endorsement-palace-confirms-duterte-meeting-marcos

However, the President, who celebrated his 77th birthday on Monday, 28 March, nor Malacanang, has not announced his bet for the presidential race.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

