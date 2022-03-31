FACT CHECK Guinness belies motorcade for Marcos longest in PHL

Guinness World Records has belied a claim by Facebook page Bbm-Sara Uniteam Headquarters Northern Luzon, Crown Legacy Hotel Baguio that the former had certified that presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. holds the record for the longest motorcade in the Philippines.

The post, which gathered thousands of likes, shares and comments, was taken down on Thursday, 31 March. However, this was not the first time that supporters of the son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. made similar claims.

A YouTube post by Facebook user Robin Sweet Balladeer titled “BBM HAWAK ANG PHILIPPINES LONGEST MOTORCADE CARAVAN! GUINESS WORLD OF RECORDS NAKAABANG NA?”



This post has gathered at least 9,700 likes and 1.1 million views.

The title suggests that the Guinness World Records is about to confirm that a caravan held in honor of Marcos holds the world record. It was posted on November 12, 2021 and has not been taken down.

Another post uploaded on November 7, 2021 by Facebook user Troi Cayoca made a similar claim. The post claims that there were 22,000 supporters from all over the Philippines who held a caravan for Marcos, which is a Guinness Book of World Record. The post splices different posts by different users from across social media, namely Facebook and TikTok, to support claims of multitudes of supporters holding large motorcades for Marcos.

On March 30, the Guinness World Records has debunked all these claims, through a comment on the Bbm-Sara Uniteam Headquarters Northern Luzon, Crown Legacy Hotel Baguio Facebook page and a tweet on Twitter.

To be sure, getting a world record certified by Guinness World Records isn’t simple.

According to the Guinness World Records website, applicants for world records have to submit documentation, which includes a cover letter, witness statements, photographic and video evidence. The exhaustive list is provided on this link. When one applies for a world record certification, Guinness does not simply “wait” for someone to break any record.

A previous fact check by Vera Files, as early as November 19, 2021, had already debunked this claim of a world record posted by YouTube channel CHIKABAE UPDATES.

