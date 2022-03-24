FACT CHECK Robredo rally in Cotabato City not that huge as supporters claim

A post by Facebook page Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace claimed that the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan sortie at the Cotabato State University athletic oval was attended by over 30,000 individuals is false and an overestimation.

The Facebook page said:

“LOOK: Her Excellency VP Leni Robredo dumating na sa area!

Higit tatlumpung libong mga supporters nagtipon-tipon sa Cotabato State University upang saksihan ang personal na pagbisita ng susunod na pangulo ng bansa.

Sigaw ng lahat “Tagumpay ni VP Leni Robredo, tagumpay ng Bangsamoro!””

The Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace did not show the entire picture of the crowd during the sortie on March 16. A MindaNews team covered the campaign rally and saw that much of the audience crowded near the stage and under large tents set up around the athletic oval.

Photo by Yas D. Ocampo

While the MindaNews coverage photos document a throng of supporters attended the Robredo-Pangilinan rally, the background shows large patches of unoccupied space. Throughout the rally, most of the crowd was saturated towards the stage and left large portions of the athletic oval empty, apparently due to the scorching weather.

A toggle of crowd estimation website www.mapchecking.com puts the surface area of the grassy portion of the athletic oval at 11,637 square meters. To reach an audience of 30,000, the oval should have been occupied by about three persons per square meter.

The false Facebook claim has generated at least 289 comments and 379 shares as of posting.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

