Ka Leody wants cleaner, cheaper power for Mindanao

The Agus VI hydroelectric plant at the foot of Maria Cristina Falls in Iligan City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 March) – Presidential candidate Leodegario “Ka Leody” De Guzman has pushed for cleaner and cheaper sources of electricity for Mindanao.

In a statement de Guzman said renewable sources, such as the Agus hydroelectric power plants, could bring down the cost of power in Mindanao.

“Nakiisa si Ka Leody sa mamamayan ng Mindanao na nananawagan ng muling pagpapagana sa Agus hydroelectric power plant para ibaba ang presyo ng kuryente (Ka Leody is one with the people of Mindanao in calling for the operationalization of Agus hydroelectric power plants to lower electricity),” he said.

But Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro of the Mindanao Development Authority told MindaNews that as of March 17, most units of Agus Hydro Power Complex and Pulangi IV are in normal operation, except for Agus 6 Units 1 and 2, and Pulangi IV Unit 1 which are under planned shutdown for preventive maintenance this month.

Majority of the hydropower source of the island comes from the state-run Agus-Pulangui Hydroelectric Power Complex, comprising seven hydroelectric plants such as Agus 1, Agus 2, Agus 4, Agus 5, Agus 6, and Agus 7 in the Lanao provinces and Pulangui 4 in Bukidnon.

Collectively, the plants have a total installed capacity of 982.1 megawatts.

De Guzman added that the government should also guarantee “cleaner and more affordable” sources of electricity for Mindanawons.

If he wins the presidency, the presidential candidate vows to phase out coal-fired power plants that are enforcing “unfair” business practices, particularly those implementing the “take-or-pay contracts.”

De Guzman, along with his running mate Walden Bello, and senatorial candidate lawyer Luke Espiritu, who are running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa, started their nine-day campaign in Mindanao on March 11.

The three visited Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo R. Duterte and vice presidential candidate Mayor Sara Duterte, last March 15. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

