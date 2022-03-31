Lacson still hoping to ‘change people’s mindset’ in Zambo sortie

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 31 March) – Presidential aspirant Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, in his campaign sortie here Wednesday, said he still hopes to “change the people’s mindset” as he responded to Zamboangueños questions on issues and how he would address them should he win the May 9 polls.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson (left), who is running for president, with running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto and senatorial candidate Dr. Minguita Padilla campaigning in Zamboanga City on Wednesday (30 March 2022). MindaNews photo by FRENCIE CARREON

Lacson stressed the importance of research and development so as to have better-funded science programs with Filipino scientists working within the country. He expressed disappointment that Filipino scientists have to work abroad because local income and grants are low.

“Ayusin muna ang gobyerno para maiangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino (Let’s fix government first so we can alleviate the life of every Filipino),” Lacson stated.

The campaign, according to Lacson, has been “rejuvenating” despite his having resigned from the Partido Reporma ng Pilipinas (PRP) which consequently endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo for president.

Lacson and his team mates, unlike presidential bets Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., did not stage a grand rally here. Instead, they opted to do the town hall approach as their own strategy in speaking with the people.

During the town hall meeting with different sectors, senatorial aspirant Manny Piñol presented Lacson and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto as presidential and vice presidential candidates, and addressed the common remark on one’s vote on the tandem as “sayang.”

Piñol asked the audience how the vote could be a waste if it has not been cast yet in favor of Lacson and Sotto. A young health worker openly spoke and said it is going to be her first time to vote on May 9, and she will be voting for Lacson, Sotto, Piñol, and senatorial aspirant Dr. Minguita Padilla.

Lacson shared that pending in Congress is the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers and should that be passed, barangay health workers may be entitled to benefits and allowances.

Lacson, Sotto and team mates – including senatorial candidate Guillermo Eleazar, former chief of the Philippine National Police – earlier paid courtesy to Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco, who warmly received them.

With Lacson’s party was Retired Major General Angelito Casimiro, who was former city police director. (Frencie Carreon, MindaNews)

