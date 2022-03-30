Lanao Sur mayors all for Marcos-Duterte, says governor

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 30 March) – Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. on Tuesday debunked claims that the province’s town mayors are junking their presidential bet, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., in favor of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAM DAVIS

Adiong, provincial chair of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), said Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra and the 38 municipal mayors of Lanao del Sur are all solidly supporting the presidential bid of Marcos.



To show proof, Adiong sent copies of the resolution of the Lakas-CMD party and signatures of the mayors.



“We are all together in supporting Marcos and Davao Mayor Sara Duterte,” Adiong said.



Amenodin Sumagayan, vice mayor and mayoral bet of Taraka town, earlier said 15 town mayors are joining the RoSa bandwagon and were about to announce their support for Robredo for president and Duterte for vice president.



He said Adiong has given the mayors a free hand to choose their presidential bets.



“We are allies at the local level but beyond that, we respect each other’s choices. The governor respects our choice,” Sumagayan said.



Adiong said the entire provincial slate of the Lakas-CMD immediately prepared a resolution after Sumagayan made the claim.



“We believe that with the Uniteam BBM and Sara, their administration will ensure that no Filipino from the north to the south will be left behind,” read the manifesto signed by Adiong.



Marcos and Duterte Sara are set to attend a rally at the New Capitol Complex in Marawi City on Thursday, March 31.



Adiong said the entire provincial slate of the Lakas-CMD would be there at the rally.



Vice President Robredo will also be in Marawi City on Friday, a day after the rally of Marcos.



She is scheduled to visit the municipality of Buadipuso-Buntong and later would visit a temporary shelter for Marawi evacuees in Barangay Sagonsongan.



Robredo would join a rally in Marawi City. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

