Leni-Kiko Zambo supporters feel challenged after Bacolod crowd

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 15 March) – Supporters of the Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan tandem feel “challenged” after the recent grand rally in Bacolod City that reportedly gathered an estimated crowd of 70,000.

Venue preparation works for the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan ZamPen grand people’s rally are ongoing but builders are positive that the Climaco Freedom Park will be ready on 17 March 2022. Photo courtesy of Neil Dalena

Zamboanga coordinator Chester Tolentino, upon seeing photos posted by Negrenses that showed a mammoth pink crowd, exclaimed, “Challenge!” But fellow supporters assured him it’s the bayanihan spirit that matters, as they are not in a competition.

Architect Neil Dalena said in an interview that everything in the preparations of the stage is contributed by professionals and businessmen supporting Robredo.

“Thirty men – including the engineer, architects, and construction workers – all combined efforts pro bono for the construction of the stage,” Dalena said. Handling the structural component, he added, is Engr. Marjorie Prado of Stonerich Construction.



When asked how much they spent for the stage, Dalena replied: “Materials are all donated. Stonerich Construction provided the structural support for the stage as well as the manpower for building.”



Architects Keith San Antonio and Rebecca Abis worked with Dalena in completing the stage’s architectural design. The main stage, they said, is 16 x 13 meters but this does not include the ramp.



Robredo and vice presidential candidate Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan are set to arrive here on Thursday for the ZamPen Grand People’s Rally at the Cesar C. Climaco Freedom Park in Pasonanca.



Veterinarian Anton Mari Lim, another professional supporting Robredo, posted in his social media account that other supporters have already sent their contributions for the rally.



“This is truly a people’s campaign. Aside from water, food, ice cream, street food, transportation, stage design and other creatives, we have been printing and donating Leni-Kiko shirts to ensure people who cannot afford campaign shirts can have one,” said Lim. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)

