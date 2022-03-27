Marcos kicks off Mindanao campaign sortie in SouthCot sans Sara Duterte

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 27 March) — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. kicked off his first grand campaign sortie in Mindanao in this city, but without his running mate, presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

The former senator arrived in General Santos City on a chartered plane Sunday morning at the airport there, paid a courtesy call on the mayor of General Santos City before proceeding to Polomolok town for a mini-rally, a visit to the national campaign headquarters in Tupi town and capped the sortie with a rally in this city where a huge crowd turned out to welcome him and his party.

Rain drenched thousands of supporters who could not be accommodated in the three covered stands built on the four-hectare South Cotabato Sports Complex while waiting for Marcos, who arrived around 3:20 p.m.

He delivered a 20-minute speech with a narrative driving on unity and the support the UniTeam is getting.

Rain-drenched supporters listen to Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., deliver his speech during their campaign rally in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Sunday, 27 March 2022, his first sortie in Mindanao during the campaign period. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Marcos is the standard bearer of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) while Duterte is running under Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats. In November last year, the PFP and Lakas-CMD, along with Partido ng Masang Pilipino and Mayor Duterte’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago formed what is now referred to as UniTeam.

“Kayo po ay talaga namang pinakita po ninyo ang suporta ninyo hindi lamang sa aming kandidato ng UniTeam kundi sa aming adhikain ng pagkakaisa at masasabi ko na itong pagtanggap ninyo sa amin, itong pagtangap ninyo sa adhikain ng pagkakaisa, yan po ang ating nakikita sa buong Pilipinas na tinatangap ang ating adhikain ng pagkakaisa para pagandahin ang Pilipinas, para pagandahin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino” (You have really shown your support not only to the candidates of the UniTeam but also to our goals of unity and I can say that your accepting the goals of unity, we see that acceptance nationwide so we can make the Philippines better, we can make the lives of each Filipino better), the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. said.

“Sa aking mga minamahal na mga kababayan, sama-sama po tayong babangon muli” (To my beloved Filipinos, together we shall rise again), Marcos told the crowd.

He endorsed the reelection bid of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr., PFP president, who is seeking a second term.

Supporters listen while presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., delivers his speech during their campaign rally in Koronadal City in South Cotabato, on Sunday, 27 March 2022, his first sortie in Mindanao during the campaign period. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Mayor Duterte skipped the grand proclamation rally of South Cotabato candidates. She was represented by her younger brother, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who is running for mayor in his city.

Sebastian expressed the Duterte family’s gratitude to those who voted for their father, Rodrigo Duterte, to become the country’s first President from Mindanao.

The younger Duterte called on those who cast their votes on their father to also vote Sara and Marcos for the country’s two highest positions on May 9.

He did not disclose the reason why his sister failed to attend the UniTeam’s grand campaign rally here.

The UniTeam’s senatorial bets who joined the rally here were former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, former Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro, Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, SAGIP Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, lawyer Larry Gadon, actor Robin Padilla and former Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

On Monday, the UniTeam is scheduled to hold proclamation rallies in Kabacan, North Cotabato, Buluan in Maguindanao and in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

