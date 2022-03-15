Marijuana worth P1.28M seized in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 March) – Authorities in Davao City seized over eight kilograms of marijuana with an estimated value of P1.28 million in a buy-bust operation Saturday night.

Based on the report released by the Davao City Police Office on Monday, the operation conducted by the joint forces from police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao at 9:11 p.m. at Purok San Vicente, Barangay Lizada, Toril District led to the arrest of Mark Anthony de Real Ceballos. The latter is reportedly in the authorities’ top watchlist.



The report said the suspect was nabbed after he sold one piece of half-block dried marijuana with fruiting tops for P9,000 to an operative who acted as a buyer.



Authorities recovered from his possession one Huawei phone and another six blocks of suspected dried marijuana weighing over eight kilograms.



The suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals under Section 5 and the possession of dangerous drugs under Section 11. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

