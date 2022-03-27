Misamis Oriental’s Team Unity declares support for Robredo-Sara Duterte

VILLANUEVA, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 27 March) — An influential political clan in Misamis Oriental on Sunday declared its support for Vice President Leni Robredo as President and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for Vice President.

Representative Juliette Uy of the 2nd district of Misamis Oriental, a candidate for governor under the National Unity Party (NUP), is the second gubernatorial bet to declare support for Robredo in the province.

Last Friday, Mayor Oscar Moreno, who is completing his third term as chief executive of Cagayan de Oro City and who is seeking to return to the gubernatorial post he served from 2004 to 2013, endorsed the tandem of Robredo and running mate Francis Pangilinan during their proclamation rally in his hometown in Balingasag town.

Rep. Juliette Uy (2nd District, Misamis Oriental, center) and her running mate, former Vice Governor Joey Pelaez, display their thumbs-up after declaring support to Vice President Leni Robredo and Davao Mayor Sara Duterte in Villanueva town on Sunday, 27 March 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Uy, chair of NUP Northern Mindanao, is joined by her husband Julio and their daughter Jennie Uy-Mendez in declaring support for a RoSa tandem or Robredo-Sara Duterte.

Julio Uy is a former vice governor of Misamis Oriental who is now running for the seat his wife is vacating while their daughter, Jennie Uy-Mendez, is seeking reelection as mayor of Villanueva town.

Also joining the Uys in their support for Robredo-Sara are11 incumbent local executives and 1stdistrict congressional candidate Karen Lagbas.

“Finally we can declare what we wanted to say all along, that we are behind Vice President Leni Robredo,” Lagbas said.

“It was easy to choose Robredo among other presidential candidates. She is a long-time friend,” Representative Uy said.

She said she had informed her party, NUP, that she and the family-led Hugpong Panaghiusa (Team Unity) would declare their support for Robredo.

“I did not defy the NUP because the party never endorsed Bongbong Marcos Jr.,” she said.

Uy said what happened was that Marcos Jr., went to the NUP meeting in Manila last March 22 and was photographed with its members.

“The next thing we knew, there was a news release that the NUP declared its support to Marcos. It is not true,” she clarified.

Two days after the NUP endorsed Marcos Jr., its party president, Rep. Elpidio Barzaga announced their support for Robredo during a rally on March 26.

Uy said the NUP leadership allowed tits members, including those in the provinces, to choose their top bets.

She said she will not be happy supporting a presidential candidate other than Robredo.

“I know her. We traveled together. We shared one room. She is simple and virtuous woman and hard working,” she said.

Uy said in the coming days, more political leaders especially women in the NUP will come out and declare their support to Robredo. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

