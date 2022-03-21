P200-M national museum facility to open in Davao City in December

The National Museum of the Philippines in Davao City is located along Palma Gil St., Poblacion District. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 March) – The P200-million, five-story gallery of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) here will open this December, an official said Monday.

Winnie Rose G. Bulig, Museo Dabawenyo head, said that the structure inspired by durian, Mindanao’s iconic fruit, is now 75 percent-complete.

In an interview over 87.5 FM Davao City Disaster Radio, she noted that construction works are ongoing for the building’s interiors.

It is the first regional museum of the NMP, which is based in Metro Manila, she said.

Of the total budget, she said P100 million came from the Office of the President and the other half from the budget of the NMP.

She said the management of the NMP is already in the planning phase on what artefacts or artworks will be featured at the museum here.

“It is expected that it’s going to be the same as the national museum in Manila – it’s not only local history but also national history (that will be displayed),” she said.

She said the museum will charge visitors no entrance fees.

Called the “National Museum of the Philippines in Davao City,” the structure, located within the People’s Park compound, will feature artworks of famous visual artists and the history of the Philippines.

In her last State of the City Address last March 17, Mayor Sara Duterte said the local government is “honored that the National Museum of the Philippines chose to build a national museum in Davao City.”

The City Planning and Development Office said in a statement that the museum will be another landmark of the city with its futuristic durian-inspired exterior design.

It will showcase the rich and vibrant local and national history of the country, it noted. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

