Pangilinan proceeds to Bukidnon, MisOr

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 25 March) — Despite recent setbacks in the political alliances in Mindanao, Senator Kiko Pangilinan will barnstorm here and the provinces of Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental on Friday.

Pangilinan, who attended the rally in Digos City, Davao del Sur on Thursday, will go to Manolo Fortich town in Bukidnon after his arrival in Laguindingan airport to meet farmers organized by political ally, Neric Acosta.

The 55-year-old Acosta, who is running for Bukidnon’s first district, organized the forum with the farmers and Pangilinan in Kampo Juan Eco-Adventure Farm in Barangay Diklum, Manolo Fortich town.

From there Pangilinan will return to Cagayan de Oro in the afternoon to administer the oath taking of the new members of the Liberal Party. Pangilinan is the president of the Liberal Party of the Philippines.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan speaks in a forum in Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City on March 11, 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

After the oathtaking, he will proceed to the coastal town of Balingasag in Misamis Oriental where he will attend the proclamation rally of Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno and his running mate, former peace consultant Ariel Hernandez.

Moreno is running for governor of Misamis Oriental in a three-cornered fight with Rep. Juliet Uy (2nd district, Misamis Oriental) and Gingoog City Vice Mayor Pedro Unabia.

Former Duterte ally Pantaleon Alvarez endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo after his party, Partido Reporma, dumped Senator Panfilo Lacson yesterday.

But Alvarez said they have chosen to support Senator Vicente Sotto for Vice President instead of Pangilinan.

Last Monday, Representatives Joey Salceda of the 2nd District of Albay and Rufus Rodriguez of the 2nd District of Cagayan de Oro, and Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco launched the RoSa Mindanao campaign here, endorsing Robredo for President and Sara Duterte for Vice President.(Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

