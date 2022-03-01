Peace and development workers organize benefit concert to help colleague’s candidacy

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 March) — “Kung kaya mong isipin, kaya mong gawin,” Maria Victoria ‘Mags’ Maglana said at the end of the online fundraising concert that friends in peace and development work organized Friday night to help her get elected as Representative of the city’s 1st congressional district.

Maglana was quoting the opening lines of Joey Ayala’s Ang Bagong Lumad song, “Kung Kaya Mong Isipin,” which Ayala translates to “if you can conceive of it, you can achieve it.”

Running as an independent, she is the lone woman among three candidates challenging reelectionist Rep. Paolo Duterte, eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte. Paolo is running under Hugpong ng Pagbabago that his sister Sara co-founded in 2018. In 2019, Paolo ran under Hugpong ng Tawong Lungsod, the well-oiled political machinery founded and nurtured by his father while he was mayor.

On Friday night, Maglana graced the online benefit concert, MAGSKonsyerto Ta! featuring mostly Dabawenyo music icons like Ayala, livestreamed free over the Mags Maglana sa Kongreso Facebook page.

The performers are no mere buskers but institutions in Davao’s music scene: national artist nominee Ayala (Karaniwang Tao, Kung Kaya Mong Isipin, Lumiyab Ka), Bayang Barrios with husband Mike Villegas (Sana’y Di Ka Masanay, Harinawa), violinist Gamyang Jayma (Aling Pag-ibig Pa, Usahay), Gauss Obenza (Kapayapaan), singer/songwriter duo Geejay and Mark Williams (Soul to Soul, Magkaisang Buhay, Ang Himig Natin), Gerry Miclat and Yapak ng Salinlahi, and guitar duo Jenny and Jeff and Mnor Madamesila (Kung Ibig Mo Akong Makilala). Though not from Davao City, Cooky Chua of Color it Red fame also shared a song (Paano Mahalin Ang Katulad Mo).

Williams (aka Geejay Arriola) swears by Maglana between songs. “Mags is one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever known, and I think it’s time to change what’s going on and bring in new, vibrant, young, genuine leaders to govern our nation.”

Bag-ong Adlaw sa Dabaw



For those in peace and development work, Maglana’s braided hair or queue is iconic and easily distinguishes her in otherwise dull interiors where focus group discussions and conferences are held.

Her single braid of greying hair, growing amid a greying Lego man haircut, is becoming a rallying call, with Maglana’s team using it to symbolize action.

At the end of the concert, viewers got to watch a video of different people from different sectors introducing themselves as “Ako si Mags” (I am Mags) and using the word Mags as an affix to various Filipino verbs.

A student: Ako si Mags, at magseseryoso ako sa pag-aaral. (I am Mags, and I will take my studies seriously.)

A member of an indigenous group: Ako si Mags, magsisikap ako. (I will strive hard.)

A laborer: Ako si Mags, magsusuporta ako sa pamilya ko. (I will support my family)

A teacher: Ako si Mags, magsasabi ako ng totoo. (I will tell the truth)

A woman’s advocate: I will join movements that advocate for women and children’s rights.

A mother and daughter says something along those lines, too.

The next frame is Maglana herself, promising supporters there would be a new Davao City. “MAGSubang na ang bag-ong adlaw sa Davao,” she said.

“Pag ginawa natin ang ating mga iniisip, liliyab tayo, at liliyab, magiging maliwanag ang ating bukas (if we do what we imagine, we will burn bright, and the future will be brighter, too)” Maglana said during the concert.

Maglana’s team has no machinery to speak of, she has been vocal against capitalist interests in favor of the marginalized, and funding for her campaign is sparse and donation-based, hence the concert, the dinner or lunch for Mags, the call on volunteers to help her reach voters across the first district’s 54 barangays during the 45-day campaign period that begins on March 25.

The concert was offered free to the public as the musicians performed gratis, and friends and supporters of Mags responded to calls for donation.

The online gig was run by volunteers, and wrought with technical difficulties. There were some delays in the audio and sometimes, no audio at all.

Mags appears to have no experience in fanfare. Her expertise is on development, peace and governance work and trying to make a difference, one engagement at a time.

While new to politics, Maglana isn’t new to policymaking, with some of the local governance here having a few of her fingerprints during focus group discussions and several committee hearings where she was a resource person or facilitator.

As early as 2016, Maglana was among the convenors of Konsyensya Dabaw, which publicly protested the decision of President Duterte to allow the burial of the remains of the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016. Duterte was mayor here for 22 years, Representative of the 1st district for three years and Vice Mayor for another three years.

Maglana said she is energized by the hopeful youth who will inherit the next iteration of Davao City, whoever wins the 2022 elections.

“The young people out there keep us focused on the hard questions and keep us focused on the future,” she said.

“Dili ta dapat mahadlok (we should not be afraid) to try new things because there is always someone trying to help us take the next step forward,” she said. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

