Private establishments may now require vax cards as Davao City adopts Alert Level 1

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 March) – Private businesses in Davao City may require customers to present vaccination cards and disallow entry of the unvaccinated into their establishments if the city fully adopts the guidelines for Alert Level 1 status, an official here said.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson for Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, said in her program “COVID-19 Alert” on Wednesday that the amended guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) for areas downgraded to Alert Level 1 now allows public and private establishments to show proof of vaccination.



But Schlosser added that the local government has the discretion whether to fully adopt the guidelines of IATF-MEID or choose to implement them with modifications, particularly the policies affecting the unvaccinated population.



She said the local government has yet to release an executive order, which will contain the guidelines adopted from the IATF-MEID or with modification if deemed necessary.



“It is also safe to say that we have to wait for the executive order to be released,” Schlosser said.



According to the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level System for COVID-1 Response of the IATF-MEID dated December 14, Alert Level 1 refers to areas wherein case transmission is low and decreasing, total bed utilization rate, and intensive care unit utilization rate is low.



Section 6 provides that in all areas under Alert Level 1, except for portions under granular lockdown, intrazonal and interzonal movement shall be allowed without regard to age and comorbidities while establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity provided it is consistent with minimum public health standards; provided further, that face-to-face classes for basic education shall be subject to prior approval of the Office of the President.



“However, I have to emphasize that our local government unit has the right to fully follow the implemented guidelines of IATF or provide for some modifications. If we choose to fully adopt the mandatory vaccination card or vaccination certification in establishments, we can also do that,” Schlosser said.



She added that it is better if people get vaccinated for protection against COVID-19 since restrictions are lifted under Alert Level 1, allowing businesses to operate at full operational capacity.



She reported that as of February 24, more than 1.3 million Dabawenyos have been fully vaccinated ,1.4 million received the first dose, and 208,389 got their booster shots.

Mayor Sara Duterte said in her program over DCDR 87.5 last January 11 that she does not support calls to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals.



She said people are given the “freedom of choice” whether to get vaccination.



“I am pro-vaccination and boosters but, in this case, I cannot agree with the exclusion or restriction of the unvaccinated because we’re given the freedom to choose. If they are not given this freedom, we can lock them up inside their homes. But since we give them the freedom, why make it difficult for them?” she said.



As of March 2, Department of Health (DOH)-Davao reported 24 new cases, bringing total cases to 72,069, with 292 active, 69,843 recovered, and 1,934 dead. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

