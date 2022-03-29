Rain spoils Isko rally in CDO 

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) – Heavy rain spoiled the political rally of presidential bet Isko Moreno here Monday night, sending many of his supporters to seek shelter in the sidelines, leaving empty chairs behind.

Heavy rain spoils the rally of presidential bet Isko Moreno in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday (28 March 2022), driving many of his supporters to seek shelter in the sidelines. The rally went on for a while but Moreno later told his supporters to go home. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Drenched, Moreno tried to keep the spirit of his supporters going, but in the end, nature won and he had to tell his audience to go home.

The washed out stage and streets in Divisoria where the rally was held were empty by 7 p.m., an hour after it started just as the rain fell.

The heavy rains were among the series of disappointments for Moreno who visited Gingoog City, eastern towns of Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro, an area where he has no big-name political supporters to back his presidential bid.



Moreno first went to Gingoog City where he made a courtesy call to Mayor Erick Canosa whose political patron, Vice Mayor Pedro Unabia, has declared support to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



Unabia is running for governor of Misamis Oriental in a three-way fight with Rep. Juliet Uy (2nd District, Misamis Oriental) and Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno.



Moreno next visited Misamis Oriental Governor Yevgeny “Bambi” Emano, who gifted him with a token but stopped short of endorsing his presidential bid.



“We just made a courtesy call to Governor Emano who graciously received us,” Moreno said.



The rally in Cagayan de Oro started with a Mardi Gras spirit when a group of 50 members of the local community in costume and torches greeted his motorcade.



Then the rains came and spoiled the rally.

Supporters of presidential candidate Isko Moreno wait for his caravan to pass by Velez Street in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday (28 March 2022). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Moreno had another disappointment Tuesday when a scheduled rally in Marawi City was postponed as the rift between his local supporters and campaign staff widens.

Drieza Liningding, leader of the Marawi Consensus Group and supporter of Moreno, said they did not prepare for the scheduled rally as a protest against the presidential candidate’s national campaign team led by veteran political strategist Lito Banayo.

Liningding said the national campaign team has been “misreading the local political situation” when it did not entertain an offer from Moro Islamic Liberation Front Commander Abdullah Makapaar (aka “Commander Bravo”) to mobilize MILF fighters and families for a rally for Moreno.



He said the national campaign team instead chose to meet with Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Dimaporo.



“Dimaporo is a BBM supporter and her family has always supported the Marcoses since Martial Law,” Liningding said.



Banayo has denied these allegations but the rift has widened, leading to the postponement of the rally in Marawi. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

