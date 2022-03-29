Sara absent in Zambo rally due to sudden change in sked

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 30 March) – Davao City Mayor and Vice-Presidential bet Sara Duterte did not arrive on the appointed time and date in the city due to the sudden change in schedule, Jaydrick Yap, coordinator for Mindanao of the Ituloy ang Pagbabago Movement (IPM), said. “Wala si Sara (Duterte) kasi biglaan ang schedule,” he said.

IPM is a parallel group of the UniTeam that supports the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

IPM members had earlier in the day gathered at the Roseller T. Lim Boulevard but not all proceeded to the Universidad de Zamboanga Summit Centre, venue of the rally, upon learning that President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter was not arriving.

UniTeam presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meanwhile profusely thanked the Zamboangueños for the welcome from the airport to the Summit Center. He did not discuss a platform or plans for Zamboanga should he win the presidency.



Architect Neil Dalena observed, “The full capacity of the UZ Summit Center is only 10,000. About to start na ang grand rally ni Marcos, hindi pa napuno ang Summit. Nasa pueblo (city center) lang ‘yang venue, aircon pa, at walang ulan.”



Dalena was referring to good weather, compared to the unpredictable weather that befell Zamboanga when Presidential candidate Leni Robredo staged her own grand rally with her vice-presidential bet Kiko Pangilinan.

Mayor Isabelle Climaco sends off her friend, presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. following his campaign sortie in Zamboanga City on March 29, 2022. Climaco last week declared support for RoSa or Leni Robredo for President and Sara Duterte for Vice President. Photo courtesy of BCIO

Senatorial aspirant Harry Roque thanked the crowd, and spoke only for a few minutes, simply thanking Zamboanga. The crowd that filled the Summit Center chanted BBM in between the playing of the Bagong Lipunan song.

The 10,000-seater venue, had some people standing on the sides and center of the Summit Centre floor, but the bleachers were not fully occupied.

An IPM member, Efren Inclan remarked, “Bueno man quel jende sila junto, para si anda si Sara, solo lang tamen le (It is perhaps good that they (BBM and Sara) were not together, so that when Sara comes, she is also alone).”

Mayor Isabelle Climaco sent off Marcos at the airport. Marcos is a friend of Climaco as they were colleagues in the House of Representatives.



The mayor had earlier announced that national candidates are “all welcome in the city.”



Climaco last week declared support for the RoSa (Robredo-Sara Duterte) tandem in a press conference in Cagayan de Oro during the launching of RoSa Mindanao on March 21.

Two out of the four local parties are endorsing Marcos as Presidential candidate: Team Colorao and Team Dalipe. There are also groups supporting Marcos individually such as the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) with Team Climaco District 2 Congressional bet Kim Elago as coordinator, and the IPM with businessman Jaydrick Yap as Mindanao coordinator.

IPM, with its motto, “Tibay at Puso,” campaigns for Sara Duterte.

Marcos did not categorically endorse neither Team Colorao not Team Dalipe, and while not speaking as BBM’s spokesperson, Yap opined, “I think BBM needs all parties, as much as possible, ayaw nilang makialam sa local.”

Team Dalipe led by mayoral aspirant John Dalipe and vice-mayor aspirant Melchor Sadain joined that caravan that went around the city from Marcos’ arrival at the airport to the Summit Center.

At the rally venue, Team Colorao members led by mayoral bet Celso Lobregat and vice-mayoral aspirant Benjamin Guingona were seen onstage after the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas-organized grand rally.



The former congressman was with partymates Councilors Khymer Adan Olaso, Jerry Perez who are both running for Congressmen for the 1st and 2nd districts, respectively, and other Team Colorao candidates. (Frencie Carreon,/ MindaNews)

