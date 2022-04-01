1 hurt in explosion during Maguindanao gov’s sortie

COTABATO CITY – One person was injured when the last car of a convoy of a local political group led by the incumbent Maguindanao governor was hit with a shrapnel from a still unknown type of improvised explosive in Barangay Upper Nangi, Upi, Maguindanao around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Upi, Maguindanao. Map courtesy of Google

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, provincial director of Maguindanao police, said that Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu, who was in the head of the convoy, and party were on their way home after a campaign sortie in nearby South Upi town.

The explosion hit the tail of the convoy and injured Abdulraof Usman, 32, a resident of Datu Hoffer municipality. He was an aide of provincial board member candidate Datu Nathaniel Midtimbang.

Midtimbang’s car was at the tail of the said convoy.

Gov. Mangudadatu was reportedly unscathed as she was 200 meters away at the front of the convoy.

She has not yet issued a statement regarding the tragic incident.

Police said investigation is still ongoing. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

