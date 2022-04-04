4 NPA rebels slain in Bukidnon clash – Army

Special Forces operatives of the Philippine Army take a noontime rest at a sari-sari store in Brgy. San Vicente, Baungon, a neighboring town of Talakag, Bukidnon on Friday (Nov. 6, 2015). MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 07 April) – The military on Thursday said soldiers killed four New People’s Army rebels in an encounter in the mountains of Talakag town, Bukidnon Wednesday afternoon.

BGen Ferdinand Barandon, commander of Army Task Force “Peacemaker” said the fighting which started around 5:30 p.m. ended two hours later and resulted in the seizure of 16 high-powered firearms.

“We believe many more rebels were wounded based on the backpacks and firearms strewn along their escape paths,” Barandon said.

Barandon said soldiers clashed with 30 rebels belonging to Platun Ipad of the North Central Mindanao Revolutionary Committee in the mountains of Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag.

He said there were no casualties from the 1st Special Forces Battalion who clashed with the rebels.

“Platun IPAD are the rebels who fled to Maguing and Bumbaran after they suffered major setbacks in Impasugong town and Mt. Kitanglad,” Barandon said.

Maguing and Bumbaran are towns located in neighboring Lanao del Sur province.

Major Francisco Garello Jr., 4th Infantry Division spokesperson said one female in her 20s was among the four rebels killed in the clash.

Garello identified the dead female rebel as Jelly Sugnot, and the three others as Carlisio D. Sumalinog, Jovilito Pontillas and Gary Juliana.

He said the seized firearms included seven M16 rifles, two R4 carbines, one M653 rifle, three Garand rifles, one AK 47 rifle, and one M14 rifle. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

