4 rebels slain in clash ‘positive’ for COVID-19, bodies cremated

Members of the New People’s Army of Northern Mindanao Guerilla Front 68 in formation during a ceremony in Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag town in Bukidnon in this file photo taken last April 17, 2017 when the NPA released a police officer it earlier held captive. MIndaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 13 April) — The bodies of four New People’s Army (NPA) rebels reportedly killed in a clash in Talakag town in Bukidnon were ordered cremated by Army authorities after they were found positive for COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.

Philippine National Police 10 spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar said Army soldiers brought the bodies of the rebels to the Divine Shepherd crematorium in Barangay Bulua last Friday.

Olaivar said the ashes of the four rebels were then turned over to the local government of Talakag who in turn gave them to their families.

“We were present during the cremation which was administered by the Army,” she said.

She said the Army told police that the decision to cremate the bodies came after it was found that all of the casualties were positive of COVID-19.

The military said the four rebels were killed in an encounter with soldiers of the 1st Special Forces Battalion in Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag on April 6.

BGen Ferdinand Barandon, commander of Task Force Peacemaker said 16 high-powered firearms and backpacks were recovered during the clearing operations in Tikalaan.

Major Francisco Garello Jr., spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division said one of those killed was Jelly Sugnot, a woman in her twenties.

In a statement sent to reporters here, NPA spokesperson Alik Luna in Bukidnon challenged the Army’s version of the encounter.

“The army version is a big lie. There was no encounter that happened in Tikalaan that day,” Luna said, adding the rebels were captured alive by the soldiers and subsequently killed.

The soldiers allegedly fired their firearms in the air after killing the rebels. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

