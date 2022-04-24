Agusan del Sur goes pink and green for Robredo-Sara

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews /24 April) — The unopposed National Unity Party (NUP) candidates led by Governor Santiago Cane, Jr. and Representatives Adolph Edward Plaza and Alex Bascug announced on Sunday that they are for RoSa – Vice President Leni Robredo for President and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte for Vice President.

“It’s a collegial decision. Unanimous choice sa NUP Agusan del Sur,” Cane told MindaNews.



The decision to support RoSa was announced at the NUP provincial headquarters here by Team Eddiebong. Eddiebong is the nickname of Rep. Plaza.

In 2016, Agusan del Sur voted for Mar Roxas and Leni Robredo for President and Vice President.

The Governor, Vice Governor, two congressional representatives and 10 provincial board members are all running unopposed in the May 9 election.

Agusan del Sur’s reelectionists — all unopposed — announced on Sunday that they are for RoSa (Robredo-Sara Duterte). From left, Rep. Alfelito Bacug of the 1st district, Rep. Adolph Edward Plaza of the 2nd district, Governor Santiago Cane, Jr. and Vice Governor Samuel Tortor. Governor Cane posted this on his FB page.

Agusan del Sur has a voting population of 442,628, according to the December 2021 data from the Commission on Elections.

Youth groups here are united behind Robredo but not on the vice presidential bet. On Saturday, the Youth for Leni-Kiko (Robredo and running mate Francis Pangilinan) gave away pink ice cream in front of the bus terminal while the Youth for RoSa gave away arroz caldo and boiled egg.

Mayor Eric Plaza-Mellana of Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, 2nd district Rep.Adolph Edward Plaza, Governor Santiago Cane and 1st district Rep. Alex Bascug and the rest of the National Unity Party in Agusan del Sur announced on Sunday, April 24, 2022, their support for RoSa (Leni Robredo and Sara Duterte). Photo courtesy of Mayor Eric Plaza Mellana

Emmanuel Galarse, General Manager of the Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative (ASELCO), said the cooperative which is campaigning for another term for the Ako Padayon Pilipino (APP) party list group is supporting the RoSa tandem.

He said the APP gave each electric cooperative freedom to decide which of the two tandems they choose – Leni-Kiko or RoSa. “In our case who choose RoSa,” he said.

He also said the management of ASELCO did not donate funds for the arroz caldo and boiled egg but some employees chipped in for it.

The National Unity Party in Agusan del Sur announced on Sunday, April 24, 2022, their support for RoSa (Leni Robredo and Sara Duterte). Photo courtesy of Mayor Eric Plaza Mellana

In November last year, four party-list groups from the “power bloc” in Congress declared their support for the presidential bid of Robredo after she made a covenant with them that she will oppose moves to privatize electric cooperatives when she becomes president.

The “power bloc” comprises APP, Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Rural Electric Cooperatives Board of Directors Association (Recoboda) and Association of Philippine Electric Cooperatives (Apec).

The group had consistently fought moves in Congress to privatize several electric cooperatives in the country, including the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), the Iloilo Electric Cooperative (Ileco) I, Ileco II and Ileco III, and the Camarines Sur Electric Cooperative (Casureco) III. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)

