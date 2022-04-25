Anak Mindanao partylist backs Leni’s presidential bid

Basilan residents await the arrival of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan — candidates for President and Vice President — at the town plaza in Isabela City on 16 March 2022. This is the first time in 30 years that a presidential candidate visited Basilan for a campaign. Senator Jovito Salonga campaigned in Basilan in 1992 when he ran for president. MindaNews photo by EIZEL HILARIO

ZAMBOANGA CITY(MindaNews / 25 April) —Anak Mindanao (AMin) partylist declared support Sunday to the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, a day after her grand birthday rally in Pasay City.

Anak Mindanao means “Children of Mindanao.” AMin’s support to Robredo came a day after the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) backed her presidential bid. The 40,000-strong MILF is previously the largest Islamic armed group in Mindanao that forged a peace deal with the government in 2014.

Ernesto Ubando, Jr., AMin second nominee, stated that the support of AMin to Robredo is a show of support for the farmers and fisherfolk in Mindanao.

“We believe in her capability. As vice president, she has given logistical support to farmers and fisherfolk without counting the cost, with selfless gestures to the communities especially to those in agriculture,” said Ubando, a businessman and organic farming advocate.

AMin Partylist has given away aprons to fish vendors in the newly-renovated wet market that reopened to the public on April 20 in Isabela City, Basilan. The aprons were appreciated not only by the recipients but also by Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin.

“Beyond politics, AMin partylist has always been giving priority to whatever is helpful to Mindanawons, be it in livelihood, in promoting sports activities for the youth or even helping daycare center teachers and social workers,” Ubando said.

He described Robredo as “conscientious in public service way before she occupied the second highest position in the country.”

Founded by Basilan Representative and Deputy House Speaker Mujiv Hataman, AMin partylist has been supporting various programs in Mindanao, including for children, for about two decades now.

“The Bangsamoro leaders in eastern Mindanao have decided to support Robredo’s candidacy. We in western Mindanao also express support for her to be the next President of the Philippines because she has demonstrated (her leadership) even before her first year as vice-president,” Ubando, a former instructor at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University, said.

Ubando is running with Representative Amihilda Sangcopan, who is seeking reelection as the first nominee of AMin. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

